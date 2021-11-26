It’s officially Black Friday, so there’s no better time than now to peruse the mountain of deals and discounts available in the PlayStation Store before they go away.

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale may have been going on for some time already, but with over 390 games on offer, it’s not the easiest task deciding exactly what to spend your hard-earned cash on, especially when there are myriad other Black Friday deals going on at the same time.

Without any further ado, are our top picks from PlayStation’s Black Friday sale:

FIFA 22 – PS5 – 30% Off – £48.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – PS4|PS5 – 35% Off – £38.99

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – PS4|PS5 – 25% Off – £52.49

Deathloop – PS5 – 50% Off – £29.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS4|PS5 – 33% Off – £33.49

The Last of Us Part II – PS4 – 50% Off – £17.49

Demon’s Souls – PS5 – 38% Off – £43.39

It Takes Two – PS4|PS5 – 38% Off – £21.69

Death Stranding Directors Cut – PS5 – 20% Off – £35.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – PS4 – 58% Off – £12.59

Returnal – PS5 – 25% Off – £52.49

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5 – 25% Off – £52.49

Alongside these deals of games, PlayStation is also offering 33% off a years PlayStation Plus subscription, bringing the price down to just £33.32.

Sony’s Black Friday sale will only be around until Monday the 29th of November, so make sure you don’t wait too long and miss out.

If you’re more in the market for free games, PlayStation Plus‘ next lineup of games has already leaked ahead of Sony’s official announcement. Included in December’s offerings are Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains.