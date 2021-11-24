Dealabs user Billbil-Kun has once again leaked the next month’s PlayStation Plus titles ahead of Sony’s official announcement.

While the announcement has yet to be made official by Sony themselves, Billbil-Kun does have an exceptional track record of leaks, correctly revealing the PlayStation Plus lineups for November, October, and September, so we’re confident that these are the games we’ll be getting in December.

Here’s a little bit about each of the games that we should be getting next month via PlayStation Plus:

Godfall Challenger Edition | PS5 & PS4

While we all know Godfall as the next-gen looter-slasher, set in a bright fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic, there’s not much we know about the Challenger Edition as it’s yet to be officially announced just yet.

Mortal Shell | PS4

Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts. Possess lost warriors, track down hidden sanctums of the devout, and face formidable foes.

Lego DC Super-Villains | PS4

It’s good to be bad… Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story.