With Black Friday only a few days away, Epic Games has kicked off their own Black Friday sale early so you pick up some deals and avoid the in-person rush.

With over 900 games, additions, and add-ons discounted up to 95% off, Epic Games’ Black Friday sale will likely have at least a few things that you’re been itching to buy, so long as you can stomach using the launcher long enough to buy them.

If you’re looking for deals on the latest games which haven’t been discounted by Epic before then you’re in luck, as Epic Games’ Black Friday sale has its own category just for that. Here are some of the highlights from the “First Time on Sale” category:

Far Cry 6 – 17 % Off -£41.49

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 10% Off – £28.79

Riders Republic – 25% Off – £37.49

Crysis Remastered Trilogy – 20% Off – £35.99

Inscryption – 10% Off – £15.11

Darkest Dungeon I I – 10% Off – £21.59

Alongside these “First Time on Sale” items, the Epic Games Store Black Friday sale also has plenty of other good deals to marvel at. Here’s a selection of games that are catching our eye in this latest sale: