PlayStation has officially confirmed the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for March 2020 and it turns out that the Reddit leaks were spot on.

All PlayStation Plus subscribers can pick up Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces for free at any point between March 3rd and April 6th, 2020.

Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces are your free PS Plus games for March. Details: https://t.co/RDbMTtskgZ pic.twitter.com/g0ldKXzj4l — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 26, 2020

Remember that in order to claim and download your free games, you need to have an active PlayStation Plus membership and that you do have to download them by yourself. They won’t automatically appear in your PlayStation library.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus member and have yet to pick up February’s free games, you still have time! You can still get Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and PSVR exclusive Firewall Zero Hour for free until Monday, March 2nd.

If you’re not a PlayStation Plus member but want to be, you can find out more about subscribing by popping over to the official PlayStation website. Happy gaming!

The PlayStation Plus March 2020 games are still quite a ways from Sony’s official announcement, but a leaked lineup has started to make the rounds and, well, they’re quite a doozy.

Spotted by Reddit user Zioman, Sony’s PlayStation Plus March 2020 lineup is an impressive selection of two games compared to Xbox Live’s four games for Games with Gold.

First up is the recent PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus.

“Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games and JAPAN Studio, SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS on PlayStation 4 system introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance.”

Next up is Sonic Forces, the latest 3D entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog series.