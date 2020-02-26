Leaked PlayStation Plus March 2020 games include Shadow of the Colossus and more

The PlayStation Plus March 2020 games are still quite a ways from Sony’s official announcement, but a leaked lineup has started to make the rounds and, well, they’re quite a doozy.

Spotted by Reddit user Zioman, Sony’s PlayStation Plus March 2020 lineup is an impressive selection of two games compared to Xbox Live’s four games for Games with Gold.

First up is the recent PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus.

“Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games and JAPAN Studio, SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS on PlayStation 4 system introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance.”

Next up is Sonic Forces, the latest 3D entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog series.