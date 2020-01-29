It’s almost February and PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat, as three free games are up for grabs next month. That’s more than the usual offering of two!

Of course, there’s a catch – one of the games is a PlayStation VR exclusive. However, PlayStation Plus subscribers will still get their usual dose of two-games-a-month and can always download the exclusive game to play in the future, so it’s not like non-VR users are missing out.

The free games available for all PlayStation Plus members in February consist of Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and the PSVR exclusive Firewall Zero Hour.

From the undersea city of Rapture to the airborne metropolis of Columbia, BioShock: The Collection takes players on monumental journeys through awe-inspiring, deceptively dangerous places that are simply unforgettable. BioShock: The Collection features all three games in this award-winning series – BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite – remastered in 1080p, including all single-player add-on content.

The Sims is celebrating its 20th birthday this February, and you’re invited to join the party! Now’s your chance to play with life in The Sims 4, where you can unleash your imagination and create Sims in a unique world that’s an expression of you.

Become a hired contractor and expertly seize – or protect – sensitive information from opposing teams in Firewall Zero Hour, a 4v4 tactical shooter developed exclusively for PS VR. Dive straight into these intense multiplayer battles when Firewall Zero Hour’s new season – Operation: Black Dawn – also begins February 4, featuring a new map (Oil Rig) available for all players and other free content!

The trio of games will be free for all PlayStation Plus members from the 4th of February until the 2nd of March.

Just remember that you have to keep a PlayStation Plus membership in order to play the games and that you do have to download them by yourself. They won’t automatically appear in your PlayStation library.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber and have yet to pick up January’s games, don’t panic! You have until February 3rd to claim Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator for the low low price of absolutely nothing.

If you’re not a PlayStation Plus member but want to be, you can find out more about subscribing by popping over to the official PlayStation website. Happy gaming!