PlayStation has announced a surprising haul of six games coming to PlayStation Now this January to kick 2022 off with a bang.

With double the usual haul of games being added to PlayStations cloud gaming platform this month, we might just be seeing the beginning of PlayStation really challenging Xbox and Xbox Game Pass for the crown of best subscription platform, ahead of the anticipated reveal of Sony’s “Spartacus” project.

Without any further ado, here are the games coming to PlayStation Now this January:

Mortal Kombat 11

In the latest evolution of the iconic franchise, Mortal Kombat 11 features a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters to continue the epic story mode saga which has been 25 years in the making.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.

Fury Unleashed

Shoot your way through the pages of an ever-changing comic book in this fast-paced roguelike. Play solo, in local or online co-op, expand your weaponry, and upgrade your hero with each run. All that to find out why has your creator lost his faith in you and to prove him wrong.

Unturned

Unturned is an open-world survival sandbox where you assume the role of a survivor in the zombie-infested ruins of modern-day society and must work with your friends and forge alliances to remain among the living. Find weapons and supplies to survive against the zombies and gain experience points that can be used for upgrades while you progress through the game.

Super Time Force Ultra

Super Time Force Ultra is an insane platformer filled with robots and dinosaurs and fun and time travel… sometimes all at the same time!

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

In Kerbal Space Program, you take charge of the space program for the alien race known as the Kerbals. You have access to an array of parts to assemble fully-functional spacecraft that flies (or doesn’t) based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics.