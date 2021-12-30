Following a leak by the notorious BillBil-Kun earlier this month, Sony has officially revealed the games available via PlayStation Plus this January.

Just as was predicted in the leak, throughout January PlayStation Plus members will be able to get their hands on Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5, and Persona 5 Strikers.

Without any further ado, here is a little bit about each of the games that are available in January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup:

Deep Rock Galactic | PS4 & PS5

Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.

Dirt 5 | PS5 & PS4

DIRT 5 is a fun, amplified, off-road arcade racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail on routes across the world, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with a roster of cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes.

Persona 5 Strikers | PS4

Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the centre of the crisis!