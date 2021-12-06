PlayStation has announced December’s PlayStation Now lineup, which will be available to stream via PC or PlayStation console from tomorrow, December 7th.

Featuring the recently released Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, another Final Fantasy game, and a pair of indies, December brings a compelling assortment of games to the PlayStation Now service which may soon be getting rebranded.

Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition

Experience the blockbuster classic, updated for a new generation – now with across-the-board enhancements including Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and much more.

John Wick Hex

John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise.

Spitlings

Spitlings is a chaotic action arcade game for one to four players. It puts you in control of the titular Spitlings: charming rectangular creatures with teeth they can spit at bubbles or use to jump! Your goal is simple, but hard to achieve: Get rid of all the bubbles bouncing around the screen!

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

FINAL FANTASY X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin.

FINAL FANTASY X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within.