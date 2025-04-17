PlayStation 5 Prices Increases in Global Markets - Here's What You Should Know

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Gaming console manufacturer, Sony Interactive Entertainment has raised prices for the PlayStation 5 in select global markets in response to inflation and currency changes.

The changes apply to all markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand, and take effect on April 14, 2025.

Also read: After Nintendo’s Switch 2 Release, Sony PlayStation Rumoured For a Possible Upcoming Handheld Console

In Europe, the PS5 Digital Edition now retails for €499.99, while the UK sees a price of £429.99. In Australia, both the Standard and Digital Editions have been adjusted to AUD $829.95 and AUD $749.95, respectively. New Zealand follows suit, with the Standard Edition priced at NZD $949.95 and the Digital Edition at NZD $859.95. Notably, the price of the standard PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive remains unchanged in Europe and the UK. The PS5 Pro also remains unaffected by this revision.

In contrast, SIE has lowered the RRP of the standalone PS5 Disc Drive. It now retails for €79.99 in Europe, £69.99 in the UK, AUD $124.95 in Australia, and NZD $139.95 in New Zealand. Sony was also rumoured to have recently conducted a survey about Nintendo’s Switch 2. You can read more about it in the article here.