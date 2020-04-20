With the cancellation of E3 throwing the schedule of video game announcements into the air, one gaming event has remains elusive: the PlayStation 5 console reveal.

Revealed by website VGC, the PlayStation 5 console reveal was originally planned to be held in May. Much like the original reveal of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the proper console reveal was set to be slightly before E3.

The website claims that the company’s plans to reveal the full look of the console – presumably alongside its launch lineup – are currently disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has currently been the cause of indefinite delays for two of their upcoming exclusive games: The Last of Us 2 and Iron Man VR. In an unprecedented move, Sony is providing full refunds to everyone who placed a pre-order on the afformentioned video games.

Sony did previously host a PlayStation 5 console reveal event, although that event was a more technical presentation. Afterwards, the console manufacturer revealed the upcoming console’s controller: the DualSense controller.

VGC also claims that Microsoft is currently planning important Xbox Series X reveals for the May period. Despite planning a standalone event for the console, the company is also planning on hosting an extra E3 period livestream.