PlayStation 5 specs fully revealed; 10.28TF GPU

After months of speculation, Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5 specs for all to see. Just a few days after the Xbox Series X reveal, Sony has done the same with their next-gen PS5.

The in-depth Road to PlayStation 5 livestream saw PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerney detail the thinking behind the evolution from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2 Custom GCN

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage Custom: 825GB SSD

IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

External Storage: USB HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

While the PlayStation 5 specs do trade blows with the Xbox Series X specs, PlayStation’s console does have a noticeably lower GPU in terms of raw teraflops. However, with Playstation 4 being the key commercial victor for this generation, games will be designed with Playstation 5 as their target.

Of course, with the PlayStation 5’s massive gap in generational growth on the silicon level, these specs are not directly comparable to PlayStation 4. For example, if both GPUs were a single teraflop, the latter generation would still have a considerable gulf in power difference.