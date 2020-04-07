Sony has just revealed the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, the pack-in controller for the company’s next-generation console.

Revealed via a surprise blog post on the official PlayStation blog, the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller will “bring the sense of touch to PS5 gameplay.”

“When PS4 launched in 2013, the DualShock 4 wireless controller garnered a lot of positive feedback from gamers and developers for being the best PlayStation controller yet, and for introducing forward-looking features like the Share button,” PlayStation said. “This brought us to the next question – how do we build upon that success?”

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller will utilize haptic feedback to bring more gameplay feedback to PS5 gamers. The incorporation of adaptive triggers – finally – will make it so that games will allow the L2 and R2 triggers to gain Tremain tension while drifting, shooting or aiming a bow.

PlayStation has removed the now-staple Share button from the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and have replaced it with the “create” button.

“With Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves. We’ll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch,” PlayStation revealed.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller will also feature a built-in microphone array so players won’t have to find a headset every time they wish to chat.