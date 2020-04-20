The cancellation of the ESA’s annual E3 press conferences has shaken up the dates for a smothering of next-gen game reveals.

Games analyst Daniel Ahmad, aka ZHugeEX has revealed that the “first proper next gen console/games showcase is much earlier” than the previously planned June 9-11 dates.

While Microsoft and Sony have already shown off a lot of details for their next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, the latter has yet to show off the look of their console.

With both Microsoft and Sony adopting a much more frenetic way of announcing new console features when compared to 2013’s current-gen reveals, the E3 period was to be a period of structured normality. Not anymore!

“With E3 cancelled, a lot of the planned reveals / announcements have been moved out of that single week,” revealed Ahmad. “Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week of course. The first proper next gen console/games showcase is much earlier too.”

Ahmad does note that plans for the next-gen reveals could change as we are living through unprecedented times.

“This is the one time where external factors such as COVID-19 could actually change plans at the last minute,” Ahmad said.