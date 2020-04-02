The PlayStation 4 exclusive The Last of Us II from developer Naughty Dog has been delayed indefinitely due to complications with the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Announced via a Twitter post from the official PlayStation Twitter account, kit was revealed that the current worldwide pandemic is preventing the company from delivering the experiences they want.

“SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further notice,” the PlayStation Twitter account announced. “Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, Sony’s decision to delay the title is not due to the game needing extra work.

“A Naughty Dog source tells me the game is basically done, and this decision was made purely for economic/logistical reasons,” Jason Schreier revealed on Twitter.

Naughty Dog’s upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive was meant to release on May 29th after a previous delay earlier this year.

While this PlayStation 4 exclusive is delayed indefinitely, Sony’s other first-party exclusive, Sucker Punch’s Ghosts of Tsushima, is still scheduled to release in June.