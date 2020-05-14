The Google Pixel 4a was rumoured to launch this week but was recently delayed to June. However, like all recent Pixel phones, the Pixel 4a has been heavily leaked online and we know almost everything about the device at this point.

Now, a Spanish YouTuber has posted a new video comparing the device to the existing Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. For our readers who are not fluent in Spanish, we have a chart showing the comparison between the three devices, courtesy of XDA Developers.

The table confirms some of the key points including the fact that Pixel 4a is faster than Pixel 3a in almost all the use cases. The phone also came close to Pixel 3 XL and was able to beat it by a narrow margin in Geekbench.

The Pixel 4a is expected to come with Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Snapdragon 730 is by no means a flagship processor but it still delivers decent performance and is able to compete with Google’s own Pixel lineup.