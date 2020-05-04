Google was supposed to release its budget Pixel 4a smartphone at the I/O event but the event was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we still don’t know as to when the new Pixel will see the daylight, a Cuban YouTuber posted a hands-on video on his YouTube channel, giving us details about the camera specs as well as a detailed review of the smartphone’s camera performance.

According to the YouTuber, the Pixel 4a features an 8MP Sony IMX355 for a front camera, a sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and pixels of 1.14 microns in size. For the main camera, it’ll reply on a 12.2MP f/1.73 Sony IMX363 with 1.4-micron pixels(via Notebookcheck). And if you compare this camera specs of Pixel 4a with those of the Pixel 3a, you’ll find little difference.

According to XDADevelopers, Google Pixel 4a will continue the trend of Pixel phones being able to use portrait mode with a single camera. It also supports HDR+, a major feature in the Google camera app, and Astrophotography. Moreover, the smartphone has support for up to 8x digital zoom, and thanks to the new Super Res Zoom algorithm, the smartphone can capture stunning zoom shots. You can check out the Pixel 4a camera samples below.

Portrait mode

Outdoor

Astrophotography

Low-Light photography

Google Pixel 4a is going to be launched later this month and if rumors are to believed, the smartphone might cost around $400.

