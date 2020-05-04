Google was supposed to release its budget Pixel 4a smartphone at the I/O event but the event was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we still don’t know as to when the new Pixel will see the daylight, a Cuban YouTuber posted a hands-on video on his YouTube channel, giving us details about the camera specs as well as a detailed review of the smartphone’s camera performance.

According to the YouTuber, the Pixel 4a features an 8MP Sony IMX355 for a front camera, a sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and pixels of 1.14 microns in size. For the main camera, it’ll reply on a 12.2MP f/1.73 Sony IMX363 with 1.4-micron pixels(via Notebookcheck). And if you compare this camera specs of Pixel 4a with those of the Pixel 3a, you’ll find little difference.