In an effort to continue the trend of releasing a budget Pixel smartphone every year, Google is all set to launch the Pixel 4a series, a successor to the last year’s Pixel 3a series. Google was supposed to release the Pixel 4a series on January 9, according to the previous rumors. Clearly, it’s either a false rumor or things didn’t go as planned in Google. Either way, we have a new release date.

As was the case with Google Pixel 3a, the Pixel 4a series could be launched at the Google I/0 2020 conference which will take place from May 12 to 14 in Mountain View. To be more specific, May 12 is when Google is expected to launch the mid-range Pixel 4a. The event will also see Google talking extensively about Android 11, or whatever Google ends up calling it.

According to the leaked renders of the Google Pixel 4a, it’ll feature a punch-hole camera design on the top-left corner to house the selfie camera. The screen in the Pixel 4a will be slightly bigger than that of the Pixel 3a — the 4a is rumored to have a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch screen vs the 5.6-inch screen in Pixel 3a.

The Pixel 4a could either be powered by Snapdragon 730 or SD765 coupled with at least 4GB of RAM. Further, 64GB of internal memory is expected to be found in the base model. Other specifications include a 12.2MP camera, support 5G networks, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

