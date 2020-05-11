The Google Pixel 4a was expected to be announced around the same time as the now-cancelledGoogle I/O, ie this week.

Now it appears it is delayed, going by Vodafone Germany’s database (via Caschyblog), which originally listed the launch date as the 22nd May,and now lists it as the 5th June.

Google Pixel 4a may have been delayed 2 weeks 1

The launch may have been delayed to coincide with another event – the Android 11 Beta Launch Show, which is the 3rd June 3rd, with Google teasing  “a whole bunch of other stuff we’re not ready to tell you about yet” , “let’s hope that doesn’t leak.”

Google Pixel 4a specs

Screen5.81 inches, OLED, 2340 x 1080 pixels, punch-hole front-facing camera.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with 8 cores, 6 at 1.8 GHz , two at 2.2 GHz,  Adreno 618 integrated GPU +
Memory6GB of RAM
Storage64GB, 128 GB models.
Camera12.2-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and OIS/EIS,   8-megapixel Front-facing camera with 84-degree field of view.
Video1080p @ 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 720p @ 240 FPS, and 4K @ 30 FPS for the rear camera, and 1080p @ 30 FPS for the front.
Battery3080 mAh , 18w fast charge, no wireless charging.
Additional SoftwareThere’s Now Playing, Google Assistant
PortsUSB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
DesignPlastic body, Just Black and Barely Blue.
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint reader, Titan M security chip.
Price$399 for the base model
Launch dateexpected June 2020.

Via XDA-Dev

