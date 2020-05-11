The Google Pixel 4a was expected to be announced around the same time as the now-cancelledGoogle I/O, ie this week.

Now it appears it is delayed, going by Vodafone Germany’s database (via Caschyblog), which originally listed the launch date as the 22nd May,and now lists it as the 5th June.

The launch may have been delayed to coincide with another event – the Android 11 Beta Launch Show, which is the 3rd June 3rd, with Google teasing “a whole bunch of other stuff we’re not ready to tell you about yet” , “let’s hope that doesn’t leak.”

Google Pixel 4a specs

Screen 5.81 inches, OLED, 2340 x 1080 pixels, punch-hole front-facing camera. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with 8 cores, 6 at 1.8 GHz , two at 2.2 GHz, Adreno 618 integrated GPU + Memory 6GB of RAM Storage 64GB, 128 GB models. Camera 12.2-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and OIS/EIS, 8-megapixel Front-facing camera with 84-degree field of view. Video 1080p @ 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 720p @ 240 FPS, and 4K @ 30 FPS for the rear camera, and 1080p @ 30 FPS for the front. Battery 3080 mAh , 18w fast charge, no wireless charging. Additional Software There’s Now Playing, Google Assistant Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Design Plastic body, Just Black and Barely Blue. Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader, Titan M security chip. Price $399 for the base model Launch date expected June 2020.

Via XDA-Dev