Google was supposed to release its budget Pixel 4a smartphone at the I/O event, which is now canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the cancellation of the event raises a big question mark on the release date of the Pixel 4a, a hands-on video of the budget Pixel 4a on YouTube indicates that we are likely to see the budget Pixel in the market very soon.

The hands-on video also gave us some details about the specifications of the Pixel 4a. According to the video, the Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It’ll feature a 5.81-inch display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340. The Pixel 4a is likely to stick to the 60Hz screen refresh rate which is quite understandable given the fact that it’s going to be a budget Pixel phone.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone will include a 12MP rear camera with support for 4K video recording and EIS. For taking selfies, Pixel 4a users will have to rely on an 8MP selfie camera, and housing it will be a punch-hole camera design located at the top right corner of the display.

Interestingly, the hands-on video shows talks about the existence of three Pixel 4a smartphones which are codenamed as Sunfish, Redfin, and Bramble. It’s being said that the Sunfish is the codename for the Pixel 4a 4G, while the Redfin is for the 5G variant of the 4a. Lastly, Bramble is the codename for the Pixel 4a XL 5G, which will be a bit more expensive than the pixel 4a.

Other specs include 3.5mm headphone jack on top, a USB-C port, and 3,080mAh battery.

via GSMArena