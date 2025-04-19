OpenAI’s o3 and o4-mini Models Can Now Analyze Images Like a Human

Home » News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Abhijay Singh Rawat 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI’s o3 and o4-mini are the latest models released for ChatGPT users.

OpenAI has introduced two new models, o3 and o4-mini, that allow ChatGPT to process and understand images in a way similar to human reasoning. These models can interpret user-uploaded images, such as photos, diagrams, or screenshots, and provide detailed analyses. For instance, ChatGPT can now read handwritten notes, solve visual math problems, or identify issues in a screenshot of a software error.

Also read: OpenAI Finally Rolls Out ‘Much Needed’ ChatGPT Feature to Manage AI-Generated Content

An image of ChatGPT analysing an solving an equation submitted by the user. Image credits: OpenAI

The models achieve this by incorporating visual information into their reasoning process, enabling them to manipulate images—like rotating or zooming—to better comprehend the content. This advancement allows for more accurate and thorough responses, even when dealing with imperfect or complex images.?

These capabilities are available to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users, with plans to expand access in the near future. The integration of visual reasoning marks a significant step forward in making AI interactions more intuitive and versatile.?

More about the topics: ChatGPT, OpenAI

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Abhijay Singh Rawat Shield

A seasoned tech and gaming journalist who loves simplifying technical jargon for all readers. Often office hours, you would probably find him in between games, grinding ranked competitive matches.

User forum

0 messages