OpenAI's GPT-5 is said to be "materially better," on its way out in summer this year

OpenAI’s GPT-5 is expected to arrive in mid-2024 (likely summer) and promises notable improvements over its predecessor, GPT-4. This comes after Sam Altman said, “We will release a new model this year,” last week.

News of GPT-5 comes after reported performance issues with GPT-4, including instances where the model would decline prompts, leading to user frustration. OpenAI addressed these concerns with the release of GPT-4 Turbo in 2023.

According to sources familiar with OpenAI’s development process, GPT-5 is shaping up to be a major leap forward. Enterprise clients who have received demos of the new model report being impressed with its capabilities. One CEO described GPT-5 as “really good, like materially better” than GPT-4. Demos reportedly showcased the model’s ability to adapt to specific use cases.

OpenAI is currently finalizing the development of GPT-5. This includes training the model on massive datasets, conducting internal safety testing to mitigate potential risks (we all know what it can lead to, right Google?), and external testing where experts and users can identify and report on any issues before public release. While an exact release date remains unconfirmed, expectations point towards a summer 2024 launch.

There wasn’t anything concrete from Microsoft and OpenAI when it comes to GPT-5 before this, apart from the fact that Sam Altman said that GPT-5 is going to be “better at everything” and Micorosft’s Mikhail Parakhin claiming that GPT- could be capable of deciphering a 3000 years old language which has never been deciphered?

Well, GPT-5 has its fair share of rumors, with one saying that it’d get released by the end of 2023, yes, three months ago, but we all know how it turned out to be. But what if we told you that Microsoft might have teased GPT-5 Turbo? Well, we won’t be completely correct. Why? Here’s the answer.

