Rumor: AGI-capable GPT-5 is expected by the end of 2023

so how does an LLM, even gpt5, get to agi? don’t you still need to prompt it? doesn’t it need to like, do stuff, have goals? well, imagine you do something like this: give it a goal, put it in a loop, with all of the power of chatgpt plugins, and with gpt5 instead: https://t.co/R3lE2LYl5M — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 27, 2023

A circulating rumor now says the GPT-5 might reach its final training at the end of 2023. And to make things more interesting, there is a claim that OpenAI’s next model could attain Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

GPT-4 is still new. Unveiled by OpenAI weeks ago and confirmed to be on Bing by Microsoft, the Large Language Model (LLM) brags higher capabilities than its predecessors. It gave Bing a new ability to generate images and basically understand commands to process them. Now, there is a rumor saying the GPT-4 will be replaced soon by the new model, GPT-5, at the end of the year.

It was shared by Siqi Chen, CEO of a16z-funded startup Runway and an AI investor. According to Chen, the model is expected to complete its training by December 2023.

“I have been told that gpt5 is scheduled to complete training this December and that OpenAI expects it to achieve AGI,” the tweet reads.

Chen’s statement caused a noise, as achieving AGI or the ability to understand or learn any intellectual task like humans would allow machines to perform simple commands. And given that OpenAI’s GPT-4 is still far from being flawless despite the fact it is leading the AI race now, many will find the claim questionable. With this, Chen clarified his statement.

“…To be clear I don’t mean to say achieving AGI with GPT5 is a consensus belief within OpenAI, but non-zero people there believe it will get there,” Chen tweeted.