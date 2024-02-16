Sam Altman teases GPT-5, saying it's going to be "better at everything"

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

It’s been a while since OpenAI’s GPT-4 dropped, and the model powers the free Copilot and the premium ChatGPT Plus. Now, OAI boss Sam Altman has seemingly teased on what GPT-5, the possible next model, could be like.

The former Reddit boss joined the conversation at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai not too long ago. He said that it’s simply “going to be smarter.”

“The thing that I think is most exciting is it’s not like these models are going to be a little bit better at this task, or a little bit better at these. It’s – because we’re going to make the model smarter, it’s going to be better at everything across the board,” he says.

While the AI wizz is yet to confirm the release date, rumors on the streets are saying that GPT-5 will be a multimodal AI model codenamed “Gobi” with a release date planned in 2024. Microsoft also hinted that GPT-5 could decypher a 3000-year-old language that has never been understood.

Worried about unintended consequences, Altman also highlighted the dangers of subconscious societal biases warping AI systems, causing harm even without malicious intent.

“I think we’re still at a time where debate is needed and healthy, but at some point in the next few years, I think we have to move towards an action plan with real buy-in around the world,” he said.