Microsoft hints GPT 5 could decypher a 3000-year-old language that has never been understood

Microsoft might have provided a hint regarding their upcoming GPT 5 language model, stating that it may decipher Linear A’s secrets. This elusive writing system was used by the Minoan civilization over 3,000 years ago. This development has piqued the interest of historians and scholars alike, as it may provide new insights into the ancient world.

Linear A is an undeciphered writing system used by the Minoan civilization on the island of Crete, dating back to around 1800-1450 BC. It remains one of the biggest linguistic mysteries of the ancient world.

This comes after Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Advertising & Web Services at Microsoft, tweeted about the potential of GPT 5, which was rumored to be released by the end of 2023. His tweet suggests that GPT-4, the current version of the model, is not yet powerful enough to crack the code of Linear A.

I assume you are talking about the Linear A. GPT-4 doesn't seem to be powerful enough yet, waiting for GPT-5 🙂 — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 8, 2024

Deciphering Linear A would be a monumental achievement, offering invaluable insights into the Minoan civilization, its language, and its culture.

The task at hand is incredibly complex. Not only would the model need to understand the intricacies of the Linear A script itself, but it would also require deep contextual knowledge of the Minoan world to interpret the decoded text accurately. This presents a significant hurdle, even for the most advanced language models.

GPT 5’s contribution, even if it falls short of completely deciphering Linear A, could still be significant. These language models are powerful tools for analysis and pattern recognition, which could illuminate new connections and possibilities within the undeciphered script. Ultimately, their potential to aid our understanding of the past is undeniable, revolutionizing our understanding of history as they evolve and grow in sophistication.

So, while we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves just yet, Microsoft’s hint about GPT 5 and Linear A serves as an exciting reminder of AI’s potential for unlocking the secrets of the past.