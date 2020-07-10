While industry experts hold the view that entering into the flagship smartphone territory to challenge the likes Samsung and Apple was the original plan of OnePlus, the Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturer is going to continue releasing value for money flagship smartphones. OnePlus Nord is OnePlus’ upcoming value for money flagship and the company is all set to launch the smartphone on July 21. But Besides Nord, the company may also launch its first-ever truly wireless earbuds, which are rumored to be called OnePlus Buds.

OnePlus’ official Twitter handle tweeted a picture that consists of all its previous earphones with a caption that says, “What’s next in line?”

While the tweet didn’t specifically mention wireless earbuds, a few days ago, we found pieces of evidence of its first-ever truly wireless earbuds in OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 beta update. Previous rumors also suggested that the company will be releasing its earbuds in the month of July. And now, if you try to connect the dots, you’ll reach the conclusion that OnePlus might be close to launching its truly wireless earbuds.

Although we don’t know the launch date of the OnePlus Buds, it makes perfect sense for the company to release its first-ever earbuds along with OnePlus Nord smartphone, which is going to be unveiled on July 21.

How many of you are interested in OnePlus’ upcoming truly wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments below.