In the course of the last couple of years, we saw OnePlus trying new hardware like smart TVs, wireless chargers, among others. The company is also working on another important new product that’s been missing from its product portfolio since it came into existence.

Last month, we reported that OnePlus is working on new truly wireless earbuds and that it’s expected to launch in the month of July. While we haven’t heard anything about the existence of OnePlus’ truly wireless earbuds from the officials, Some_Random_Username has found a string in Android 11 beta, which was made available for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro recently, that mentions “oneplus_tws_pods.” XDA-Developers dug deeper and found many mentions of “OnePlus Pods,” which makes it even more evident that OnePlus’ first truly wireless earbuds are in the works.

<string name = "oneplus_tws_pods_funtion" > Headset function </string>

However, we still don’t know what’d the truly wireless earbuds be called — OnePlus might settle on either OnePlus Truly Wireless Pods or simply OnePlus Pods, or it might come with a completely different name. We’ll have to wait until the launch to find out the official name, or if we get lucky, we might get it before the official launch.