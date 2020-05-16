OnePlus made drastic changes in its smartphone strategy in the course of the last couple of years. It’s also entered into new markets such as manufacturing smart TVs, smartphone accessories like Bullets Wireless Z earphones, wireless charger. In other words, OnePlus is currently exploring different types of products to create a better ecosystem.

Besides the Bullets Wireless Z, which not completely wireless, OnePlus is also working on truly wireless earbuds, according to a cryptic tweet by famous tipster Max J. The tipster also hinted that OnePlus could bring its new wireless earbuds to the market sometime in July. While we know much about what’s inside the earbuds, the tipster gave us a glimpse of what OnePlus’ wireless earbuds will look like.

As you can see in the above image, the OnePlus wireless earbuds look a lot like Apple’s AirPods. Nevertheless, if OnePlus manages to offer better sound quality and noise cancellation, the fact that OnePlus’ upcoming earbuds look similar to AirPods won’t have a say in customers’ purchasing decisions.

It’s also worth noting that OnePlus wireless earbuds are not the official name, but many are guessing that the earbuds could officially be called OnePlus Truly Wireless Earbuds or something similar.