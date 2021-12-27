While the month of December usually has nothing exciting to offer for tech enthusiasts, the first few months of a year compensate for the loss as the tech companies make tons of products announcement in that period. The year 2022 won’t be any different as both OnePlus and Samsung will release their new flagship phones in the first quarter. OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to go official in January, and according to the latest listing of the OnePlus 10 Pro on JD.com, the pre-order will start from January 4.

A listing on JD.com said the pre-order is scheduled for January 4, hinting that OnePlus could announce the OnePlus 10 Pro in China on that day. This isn’t a surprise as we heard from multiple sources that the OnePlus will release the OnePlus 10 Pro in China first, and the reason behind the move is to compete against Samsung in China. Meanwhile, the company will reportedly release the ‘Pro’ model in the March-April timeframe.

Weirdly enough, OnePlus may not release the regular OnePlus 10 before mid-2022. We don’t know the exact reason behind the delay, but it’s likely that the component shortage might be one of the reasons behind the delay, as was the case with pretty much every flagship phone in recent times.

The listing doesn’t say much about the specifications of the new OnePlus flagship, but thanks to previous rumors, we already know quite a lot about it. According to rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will have a hole-punch design to house the 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will be based on the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can know more about the OnePlus 10 Pro here.

via GSMArena