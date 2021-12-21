While OnePlus confirmed that it’d launch its new flagship smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip next year, the company didn’t mention which smartphones will feature the processor. Today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has given us more clarity on that by confirming the OnePlus 10 Pro.

On his Weibo account, the company’s CEO has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be released in January. While he didn’t confirm which chipset it will be based on, sources have confirmed the use of the latest Snapdragon processor in OnePlus’ new flagship phone.

The company’s CEO hasn’t given us clarity over the exact launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but according to reliable tipster Max Jambor, OnePlus will announce the smartphone on January 5. Interestingly, some sources claim that the company will only unveil the smartphone on that day with the official launch happening at a later date. It’s also being said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will first debut in China in the January-February timeframe, while the global launch will happen sometime in March or April.

The OnePlus CEO confirmed only one model, the OnePlus 10 Pro. In other words, we currently have no information about the non-Pro model of the smartphone. But if rumors are to be believed, OnePlus will launch only one model, which’s now confirmed to be the ‘Pro’ model, in January, while the regular OnePlus 10 Pro will go official in mid-2022.

Clearly, a lot of people are saying a lot of things about the OnePlus 10 series, but we’ll soon find out who’s right and who’s wrong.