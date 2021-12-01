OnePlus is one of the major brands that are still heavily dependant on Qualcomm for the processor in their flagships smartphones. The year 2022 will unlikely be any different as the Shenzhen-based tech giant has confirmed that it’ll use the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on its smartphone in 2022.

While the company hasn’t confirmed whether Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the upcoming OnePlus 10 series, it’s obvious that the company’s new flagship will be based on the new Snapdragon chipset. By not confirming the flagship phone, the company may have wanted to keep everyone hyped up until the launch. Another reason could be that it doesn’t want to reveal any details about its flagship series right now, and if that’s the case, then the tipsters have already spoilt the company’s effort by leaking key details about its upcoming flagship phone.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

According to various reliable tipsters, the base variant of the phone is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It’ll feature a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216. The display will have a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The leak also says the smartphone will have a 5000mAh battery, and thanks to the 125W fast-charging technology, the battery is expected to fully charge in just 20 minutes.

ONEPLUS 10 release date and PRICE

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in the January-February time frame in China, while the global variant will be announced in the March-April time frame. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to retail for somewhere near $1,069. However, the pricing of the regular OnePlus 10 is not known at this point in time.