OnePlus is likely to try a new strategy next year with regard to its flagship smartphone launch. The company might release only one OnePlus 10 model in early 2022, while the other one could get official in the middle of the year, according to popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar.

Earlier this month, leaker Max Jambor claimed OnePlus will showcase the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 5. The Pro model is rumored to launch in China first, while the global release will happen in the March-April time frame.

If claims of both the tipsters are true, the Shenzhen tech firm will release the OnePlus 10 Pro first, while the non-Pro model will be launched in mid-2022. However, the reason behind releasing the non-Pro model in the middle of the year is not known. In all likelihood, the ongoing global chip shortage has pushed the official release of the non-Pro model to the middle of 2022.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has released OnePlus Buds Z2 in Europe and the US. The company will also release the OenPlus 9 RT in India soon, though the exact launch date is unknown. Currently, the company is busy rolling out the OxygenOS 12 update to the OnePlus 9 series.

Coming back to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will have a hole-punch design to house the 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will be based on the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can know more about the OnePlus 10 Pro here.