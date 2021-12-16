OnePlus 10 series will be the company’s new flagship smartphone, and as is the case with every yet-t0-be-released flagship, we’ve been hearing quite a lot about its specifications for the last few weeks. A couple of hours ago, popular tipster Digital Chat Station revealed key details about the specifications of the next-generation OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will have a hole-punch design to house the 32 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will reportedly have a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 50MP super wide-angle, and an 8MP camera. The tipster also claims the OnePlus 10 Pro to be equipped with 80W wired flash charging technology and 50W wireless flash charge, so it’ll charge faster than its predecessor. Interestingly enough, this is contradictory to what we heard previously — that the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature the blazing-fast 125W fast charging technology.

OnePlus has so far remained tight-lipped about its upcoming flagship series, but the company recently confirmed that it’ll launch flagship phones based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It wasn’t hard to guess that OnePlus was talking about the OnePlus 10 series.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price and release date

The exact release date of the smartphone is not yet known, but rumor has it that OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 5. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to retail for somewhere near $1,069.

