8 Cheapest VPN Services for PC in 2025 (Windows 10 & 11)

Choosing a reliable VPN for your Windows PC doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, many top-rated VPN providers offer extremely affordable long-term plans that bring the monthly cost down to just a couple of dollars. Below we’ve compiled a comparison of the cheapest VPN services for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, highlighting their monthly vs. long-term pricing and key features like device support, streaming capabilities, logging policy, and ease of use. Whether you’re looking to unblock streaming sites on Windows or secure multiple devices on a budget, these VPNs deliver great value without sacrificing privacy or performance.

Comparison Table: Top Affordable VPNs for PC Users

VPN Service Monthly Plan Long-Term Plan Key Features Best For Surfshark $12.95/month $1.99/month (2-year plan, ~$53 upfront) Unlimited devices; Audited no-logs; ~3200 servers in 100+ countries; Unblocks Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ etc.; Very easy to use Streaming on many devices & overall security Private Internet Access (PIA) $11.99/month ~$2.03/month (3-year plan, $79 for 39 months) Unlimited devices; Strict no-logs (independently audited); Huge server network (84+ countries); Highly customizable settings; Good streaming support (unblocks most sites) Privacy enthusiasts & power users (torrenting, custom settings) NordVPN $12.99/month ~$3.39/month (2-year plan, ~$81 upfront) 6 simultaneous devices; Multiple no-logs audits (5+ audits); ~5,000+ servers (120+ countries); Excellent speeds (NordLynx protocol) and streaming – unblocks Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, etc.; Includes extras like ad-blocker (Threat Protection) All-around performance (fast streaming, strong security features) CyberGhost $12.99/month ~$2.19/month (2-year plan, ~$57 upfront) 7 simultaneous devices; No-logs policy (Romania jurisdiction); Over 9,000 servers in 90+ countries; Specialized streaming servers (for Netflix, Hulu, etc.); Very simple, beginner-friendly app VPN beginners needing easy streaming (plug-and-play on Windows) PrivadoVPN $10.99/month $1.11/month (2-year plan, $30 for 27 months) 10 simultaneous devices; No-logs policy (not yet third-party audited); Servers in 50+ countries; Unblocks Netflix (US/UK/JP etc.), Disney+, Prime Video; Has a free 10GB/month plan for light use Extreme budget users & occasional streaming (value-packed basic VPN) Ivacy $9.95/month $1.19/month (5-year plan, $71.64 upfront) 10 devices at once; No-logs policy (not audited, based in Singapore); 100+ server locations; P2P/torrent friendly; Unblocks Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, etc. (some regional streaming requires manual server pick); Windows app includes split tunneling & kill switch Long-term ultra-low cost protection (great 5-year value) PureVPN $10.95/month ~$2.14/month (2-year plan, $57.95 upfront) 10 devices (upgradable with add-on); Always-on no-logs audits (verified by KPMG in 2023); 6,000+ servers in 70+ countries; Unblocks Netflix and other popular streaming services; User-friendly Windows app with mode setup for streaming Budget users who want a large server selection and basic security coverage

Table Notes: Long-term plan pricing is the effective per-month rate with the full term paid upfront. All listed providers offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for risk-free testing. Each VPN supports Windows 10/11, with dedicated apps that make setup easy on a PC.

Surfshark – Affordable and Feature-Rich (Unlimited Devices)

Surfshark is widely regarded as the best cheap VPN overall, striking a rare balance between price and performance. With unlimited simultaneous connections on one account, you can secure every Windows 10/11 PC in your household (plus any other devices) without extra cost. Despite its low long-term price (about $1.99/month on a 2-year plan), Surfshark delivers top-tier speeds and security. In fact, it’s one of the fastest VPNs tested, reaching 950+ Mbps with the modern WireGuard protocol.

Surfshark excels at streaming on Windows PCs. It unblocked every streaming site in tests – including Netflix (multiple libraries), Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and more – without any errors or buffering. This flawless streaming support, combined with strong AES-256 encryption and a zero-logs policy audited multiple times, makes Surfshark incredibly high-value for media consumption. Windows users also find Surfshark’s app very easy to use, thanks to its clean interface and one-click VPN connections. Overall, Surfshark is best for those who want premium VPN quality on a budget, especially if you have many devices or prioritize streaming and speed.

Private Internet Access – Cheap, Powerful & Customizable

Private Internet Access (PIA) stands out for offering rock-bottom pricing on long subscriptions while maintaining robust security. Its 3-year plan averages about $2.03 per month, making it one of the cheapest paid VPNs per month. Uniquely, PIA now supports unlimited simultaneous devices on one account, so a single subscription can cover every Windows PC, phone, or tablet you own. PIA is a favorite among tech-savvy users because of its extensive configuration options – the Windows app lets you fine-tune encryption levels, ports, and features like split tunneling to your liking. This flexibility is great for power users (advanced settings, custom routing) but might feel overwhelming if you’re new to VPNs.

Despite its low price, PIA doesn’t skimp on privacy. It has a strict no-logs policy that has been proven in court and verified by independent auditors (Deloitte confirmed PIA keeps no identifiable logs as of 2024). Security features include AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, and even open-source clients for transparency. PIA’s network is massive, with servers in over 80 countries (and every US state), which helps maintain solid speeds. For streaming, PIA can unblock Netflix, Hulu, and more – though in some cases you may need to try a couple of servers or use its dedicated streaming servers for best results. In summary, PIA is best for privacy enthusiasts or torrent users who want a cheap yet highly customizable VPN on their Windows 10/11 machine. It may require a bit more tweaking, but it offers incredible value and security depth for the price.

NordVPN – Premium Features at a Fair Price

NordVPN is a big name in the VPN world, and while it’s not the absolute cheapest, its long-term plans still bring the cost down to an affordable ~$3–4 per month. For that price, Windows users get a ton of value: top-tier security, speed, and extras that many cheaper VPNs lack. NordVPN operates over 5,000 servers in 60+ countries (recently expanded to 8,000+ servers in 120 countries), ensuring fast connections worldwide. On Windows 10/11, NordVPN’s app is polished and easy to use, with specialty servers for P2P, Double VPN, and Onion over VPN for advanced security. It allows up to 6 devices simultaneously per account – enough for most individual users’ PCs and phones.

What sets NordVPN apart is its combination of performance and security credentials. It’s been audited multiple times (5+ audits) to verify its no-logging claims, so you can trust that your data isn’t recorded. NordVPN’s speeds are among the fastest thanks to its WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol, which makes HD streaming and large downloads on Windows very smooth. In streaming tests, NordVPN excelled at unblocking major platforms – it’s particularly known as one of the best VPNs for Netflix (accessing various country catalogs easily). It also had no trouble with Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and more. Moreover, NordVPN includes cybersecurity extras like Threat Protection (to block ads/malware) and Dark Web Monitor on its Windows client. These perks, along with 24/7 live support and a 30-day refund, make NordVPN a great choice if you want a premium VPN experience on Windows without paying the absolute premium price. It’s best for users who are willing to pay a couple dollars more per month (compared to bottom-budget options) in exchange for faster speeds, more features, and proven privacy.

(Note: NordVPN’s standard plans are the ones priced around $3.39/month. It also offers Plus/Complete bundles with a password manager, cloud storage, etc., at higher cost, but those add-ons aren’t necessary for VPN use.)

CyberGhost – User-Friendly and Streaming-Optimized

CyberGhost is an excellent beginner-friendly VPN for Windows users, known for its intuitive app and special focus on streaming. It’s based in Romania (outside the 14-Eyes surveillance alliance) and has a long-standing no-logs policy. A CyberGhost subscription allows up to 7 simultaneous devices, and its apps (including Windows 10/11) are designed for simplicity – perfect for those new to VPNs. For example, the Windows client clearly labels servers optimized for specific streaming services and torrenting, so you can easily choose the best server for Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, etc. CyberGhost’s network is one of the largest, with over 9,000 servers across 90+ countries, which helps it handle traffic and maintain decent speeds even on distant connections.

In terms of cost, CyberGhost is quite affordable long-term. Its 2-year plans often come with extra months included, working out to roughly $2.1–$2.3 per month. (There’s also a generous 45-day money-back guarantee on longer plans.) During testing, CyberGhost successfully unblocked major streaming sites; however, if one server doesn’t work for a certain site, the app’s recommendation is to simply switch to another location – a minor inconvenience that can happen occasionally. For most users, though, streaming on Windows via CyberGhost is smooth, especially when using the designated servers. Security-wise, CyberGhost uses strong AES-256 encryption and offers an automatic kill switch and DNS leak protection. While it may not have as many advanced features as NordVPN or Surfshark, it covers all the essentials. Given its ease of use and low price, CyberGhost is best for VPN beginners or casual users on Windows who want to unblock streaming content and browse safely without a complicated interface. It’s a no-fuss, reliable option to get started with VPN protection on your PC.

PrivadoVPN – Ultra-Low-Cost All-Rounder (with Free Plan)

If you’re after the absolute lowest cost per month for a reputable VPN, PrivadoVPN is hard to beat. At just $1.11 per month on its 24+3 month plan (27 months for $30 total), PrivadoVPN offers a full premium VPN service for a price that undercuts nearly all competitors. Even its 12+3 month plan is only $20 (effectively $1.33/month). Despite the rock-bottom pricing, PrivadoVPN provides a solid set of features that make it a great all-around choice for Windows users on a budget. You get up to 10 simultaneous device connections per account, so you can protect your desktop, laptop, and other gadgets. The Windows app is straightforward and includes essentials like a kill switch, split tunneling (called “SmartRoute”), and an ad/tracker blocker.

For streaming, PrivadoVPN punches above its weight. It was able to unblock Netflix in multiple regions (US, UK, Australia, Japan, etc.), as well as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and more in tests. This is impressive for such a cheap service (it even outperformed some pricier VPNs like CyberGhost in streaming). The main limitations to be aware of are its smaller server network (hundreds of servers in ~50 countries, vs. thousands in NordVPN/PIA) and the lack of a third-party security audit so far. PrivadoVPN does maintain a no-logs policy and is headquartered in Switzerland, but it hasn’t undergone an external audit of these claims yet. Nonetheless, for everyday use – secure browsing, streaming, gaming – it performs well, with fast OpenVPN speeds (we’ve seen 800+ Mbps on OpenVPN, which is unusually high).

One more bonus: PrivadoVPN offers a free plan (with 10 GB data per month, then unlimited at a reduced speed). The free tier also allows unlimited devices and even supports streaming on a few services, making it arguably the best free VPN option on the market. This is great if you want to try the service on your Windows PC before committing, or if you only need a VPN occasionally. Overall, PrivadoVPN is best for budget-conscious users who want maximal savings. It’s a no-frills, extremely affordable VPN that still covers the basics well – ideal for protecting a Windows laptop for travel or unblocking region-locked content, at a price close to $1 a month.

Ivacy – Long-Term Value Champion (5-Year Plan)

Ivacy is a veteran VPN provider that often flies under the radar, but it offers one of the cheapest long-term deals in the industry. Ivacy’s 5-year plan costs around $71.64 upfront, which breaks down to only $1.19 per month. That’s an incredible bargain for five years of VPN coverage. Even the 1-year plan is reasonably priced (around $3.99/month), but the 60-month subscription provides the maximum savings. Ivacy supports up to 10 devices simultaneously, so one account can cover your Windows PC and plenty of other devices.

Despite its low price, Ivacy is a surprisingly full-featured VPN. It has 3,500+ servers in 100+ locations worldwide, providing good global coverage. The Windows app comes with a “Smart Purpose Selection” mode that lets you choose what you want to do (like streaming, unblocking websites, secure downloading) and automatically connects you to the best server for that purpose. This is great for non-experts who may not know which server to pick – Ivacy will optimize it for you. In terms of streaming, Ivacy can unblock a solid list of services: users report success accessing Netflix (e.g. Netflix US and UK libraries), BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more. However, its streaming performance can occasionally be spotty for some regions – for example, a specific Netflix region might not work on the first try. Overall though, it ranks in the top providers for streaming and even places in the top 5 of some speed tests, meaning it’s consistently fast enough for HD streaming and torrenting.

On the security front, Ivacy includes all standard protections: 256-bit encryption, kill switch, split tunneling, and even an option to purchase port forwarding as an add-on. It claims a no-logs policy and is headquartered in Singapore, which has no mandatory data retention for VPNs. However, Ivacy has not undergone a third-party audit yet, so you are trusting their policy at face value. For most users concerned with basic privacy (hiding IP and encrypting traffic), Ivacy is perfectly fine, but ultra-paranoid users might prefer an audited provider. Ease of use is decent: the Windows 10/11 client is sleek and responsive, though the interface could be more polished as it’s not as modern as some competitors (a minor nitpick). Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat in case you run into any issues.

In summary, Ivacy is best for users willing to commit long-term to get the absolute lowest price. If you know you’ll need a VPN for years to come – say, throughout college or for a multi-year overseas assignment – Ivacy’s five-year deal is hard to beat. It provides all the essential VPN functions (and then some) at a fraction of the cost of better-known brands. You’ll enjoy secure browsing and streaming on Windows for effectively only a dollar and change per month, which is a stellar deal for what you get.

PureVPN – Great Value for Basic VPN Needs

PureVPN is a long-running provider that has significantly improved its service and reputation in recent years, emerging as a solid low-cost option. It’s especially attractive to Windows users looking for a large server network and reliable basic functionality at a low price. PureVPN operates 6,000+ servers in 65+ countries, one of the broader networks available, which is advantageous if you need IP options in specific regions. The cost is quite low on extended plans – roughly $2.14 per month on a 2-year Standard plan (billed about $57.95 for two years). Month-to-month is about $10.95, similar to others. A neat option is PureVPN’s 7-day trial for $0.99, which lets you fully test it on your PC before committing.

In terms of features, PureVPN covers the essentials and has made them very user-friendly. The Windows 10/11 app is simple and has a mode-based interface: on first install, it asks you to choose your primary purpose (streaming, security, file-sharing, etc.) and then guides you to servers or settings tailored for that use. For example, if you select streaming, PureVPN will highlight servers optimized for Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and so on. In our experience, PureVPN does work with popular streaming services reliably. We were able to watch Netflix US and UK, Disney+, and Hulu on a Windows PC without issue. Some niche services might require trying specific servers, but PureVPN even provides a support page listing which servers to use for which streaming platform, which is handy.

PureVPN allows 10 simultaneous connections on the base plan, and if you need more, they offer a “family plan” add-on for additional devices. Security is strong: it uses AES-256 encryption and supports multiple protocols (WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, etc.). One of PureVPN’s biggest improvements has been in privacy – it had a logging incident many years ago, but since then it moved headquarters to the privacy-friendly British Virgin Islands and underwent multiple independent audits to verify its no-log policy. In fact, PureVPN is now on an “always-on” audit program with KPMG, meaning the auditors can perform surprise inspections at any time to ensure compliance. This should give users confidence that PureVPN truly does not keep logs of your online activities.

Overall, PureVPN is a great value for users who want a straightforward VPN for everyday use on Windows. It may not have as many flashy features as some competitors (advanced extras like password managers or specialty servers cost more in higher-tier plans), but for core VPN tasks – securing your connection, changing your IP, streaming geo-blocked media – it gets the job done effectively. It’s often recommended for VPN beginners due to its simplicity and integrated tutorials. PureVPN is best for people who want to save money without sacrificing the basics of privacy and streaming. At just a bit over $2 a month on a multi-year plan, it’s a trustworthy choice that has proven its commitment to user privacy and continues to offer one of the most affordable deals in 2025.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to VPNs for Windows 10 and 11, affordability and quality aren’t mutually exclusive. The VPN services compared above show that for just a few dollars – or even around one dollar – per month, you can get a capable VPN that supports multiple devices, streams Netflix smoothly, enforces a no-logs policy, and is easy to use on a PC. The best choice ultimately depends on your specific needs:

If you need unlimited devices and top-notch streaming speeds, a service like Surfshark or Atlas VPN will serve you well.

and top-notch streaming speeds, a service like or will serve you well. If you’re looking for the absolute lowest price and don’t mind a smaller provider, PrivadoVPN (with its ~$1/month deal) or a long Ivacy plan are unbeatable choices.

and don’t mind a smaller provider, (with its ~$1/month deal) or a long plan are unbeatable choices. For those who want a balance of performance and cost with lots of features, NordVPN and PIA provide extra security tools and proven privacy at still affordable rates.

with lots of features, and provide extra security tools and proven privacy at still affordable rates. And if you’re new to VPNs on Windows and want something beginner-friendly, CyberGhost or PureVPN offer very user-centric experiences.

All of the VPNs listed have Windows 10/11-compatible apps that are simple to install and include 24/7 support, so getting started is straightforward. Remember that the cheapest prices usually require a longer commitment – but all these providers have money-back guarantees (30 days or more), so you can test any of them on your PC risk-free to see which fits you best. By taking advantage of the long-term deals, you’ll be able to secure your online privacy and unblock content on Windows without paying a premium. With options this cheap, there’s little reason to browse the web unprotected. Choose the VPN that best meets your needs, and enjoy a safer, more open internet experience on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC.