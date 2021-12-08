OnePlus 10 Pro could go official on January 5

OnePlus usually launch its flagship series in the first quarter of a year, and the OnePlus 10 series won’t be an exception. However, the Shenzhen tech firm might launch the upcoming flagship a bit earlier than the OnePlus 9 series, according to rumors. And if tipster Max Jambor is to be believed, OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 5, the same day when the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to kick off.

A couple of weeks ago, the tipster, on his Twitter timeline, shared through a tweet that the OnePlus 10 Pro could go Official in China in the January-February timeframe. According to the tipster, an early launch has been planned because it wants to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 in China. But today’s leak gives us more clarity over the exact launch date of the new OnePlus flagship.

However, it remains unclear whether OnePlus will announce both OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro on January 5.

Meanwhile, Samsung will also announce the Galaxy S22 series in January. But unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Galaxy S22 will be launched globally in January.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

As for the specifications, it’s said to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched flagship Snapdragon processor, which is likely to be called Snapdragon 898. The base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It’ll feature a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216. The display will have a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The leak also says the smartphone will have a 5000mAh battery, and thanks to the 125W fast-charging technology, the battery is expected to fully charge in just 20 minutes.