There appears to be some momentum building towards the release of the Surface Duo. We reported yesterday that the handset has achieved FCC certification, and today we hear (via fixmyguide) that the device has also shown up on the Bluetooth SIG.

There Microsoft notes:

Surface Duo is a new dual-screen device that fits in your pocket. With two screens connected by a revolutionary 360° hinge, Surface Duo brings together the best of Microsoft and Android to reimagine productivity on the go.

The certification confirms support for Bluetooth 5.0 and does not reveal any exotic profiles.

Of course, a handset needs a carrier, and today Evan Blass aka evLeaks confirmed the handset will be showing up on AT&T.

The earlier FCC certification of the Microsoft Phablet Device confirmed that the handset will run “Android Version 10” and has a model number 1930. The FCC document also reveals that it’s a device with two screens and four configurations including folded open and folded closed.

Moreover, the document reveals lots of other key details about the Surface Duo. According to the document, the device supports LTE bands for all of the major US carriers, has Bluetooth, NFC, and 802.11ac WiFi. Beyond that, we got no new information about Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen foldable device.

The other specs of the handset have leaked recently, and these include a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.