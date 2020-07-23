A few days ago, we reported that Microsoft had delayed the official Surface Duo launch event to “sometime this summer.” Earlier, it’s widely reported that the Duo will be launched before the official launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and while Microsoft delayed the official launch, the Surface Duo recently passed through the FCC certification site, hinting that the dual-screen device could become available in one or two months.

As spotted by Droid Life, Surface Duo is officially labeled as a “Microsoft Phablet Device” on the FCC website and there are reasons to believe that the phablet device that surfaced on the certification site is the dual-screen Surface Duo: the Microsoft Phablet Device that appeared on FCC runs “Android Version 10” and has a model number 1930. The FCC document also reveals that it’s a device with two screens and four configurations including folded open and folded closed(via 9to5google).

Moreover, the document reveals lots of other key details about the Surface Duo. According to the document, the device supports LTE bands for all of the major US carriers, has Bluetooth, NFC, and 802.11ac WiFi. Beyond that, we got no new information about Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen foldable device.

The other specs of the handset have leaked recently, and these include a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.