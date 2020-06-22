Microsoft executives have been dogfooding the Surface Duo for some time now, and today Panos posted an Instagram picture, supposedly for Father’s day, but I think more to tease the Surface Duo.

The device is rumoured to be launching in the next few weeks, a rumour which is probably supported by the casual product placement.

We have had other executives show off their Surface Duo before.

In April Brad Anderson posted a similar shot on twitter of him using the Surface Duo.

Doing some last minute prep before the live stream starts at 11:30 PST over on LinkedIn.

I’ll show you around the home office, talk about working from home, how we can continue doing our very best work, and discus some of the newest things we’ve been working on. pic.twitter.com/ypemEgQx7Y — Brad Anderson (@Anderson) April 8, 2020

In the same month, Panay posted the first public picture taken with the Surface Duo.

The specs of the handset have leaked recently, and these include a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. Microsoft has also added an 11 MP camera to the inside of the device. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

It appears clear momentum is building for the launch of the handset, with Microsoft reportedly working to get it to market before the next generation of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.