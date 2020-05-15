Last October Microsoft announced the Surface Duo and Surface Neo dual-screen devices. Both the new devices were slated to launch during holiday 2020 but recent reports suggested is Surface Neo was delayed. That, however, doesn’t affect Surface Duo which is expected to launch later this year.

Now Zac Bowden of Windows Central has revealed some of the specs of the upcoming Surface Duo. According to Zac, Duo will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. Microsoft has also added an 11 MP camera to the inside of the device. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350. Microsoft has also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware.

There’s still no word on the price of the device. Surface devices usually target the premium market segment but the last year’s processor and 64 GB of internal storage points towards a mid-range device. Unfortunately, it’s too hard to make a guess but Surface Duo itself will be a unique device so a premium price could be justified.