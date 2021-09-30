After a Bloomberg report alleged that Nintendo has been distributing a 4K software toolkit, Nintendo has announced in a statement that “this report is not true.”

Bloomberg has been insisting on the existence of a 4K Switch for a while now, and in their latest report, they’ve claimed that production of 4K switch games is still in full swing, with Nintendo having reportedly handed out software toolkits to at least 11 game companies, including Zynga.

According to Nintendo however, this is not the case, as in a pair of tweets the publisher asserted that this report is false, and once again that no other Switch model is in development.

“A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true.”

“We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021.”

According to Bloomberg, the soon to be released Switch OLED model was due to include support for 4k Switch games, thanks to a more powerful chip from Nvidia, however, Bloomberg notes that this did not come to pass due to “component shortages.”