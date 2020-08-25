More powerful Nintendo Switch Pro may release in 2021

Nintendo might finally be releasing their more powerful Nintendo Switch Pro upgrade in early 2021 according to a new report.

Taipei-based financial news organisation Economic Daily News claimed that the Nintendo Switch Pro will be a more powerful version of Nintendo’s handheld that will presumably upgrade the system’s Tegra X1 SoC with the more powerful Tegra X2.

EDN claims that their sources are “unidentified people in the supply chain”; similar sources have leaked the production estimations for the PlayStation 5 as well.

Nintendo has already revealed that they are planning to “extend the lifecycle” of the Nintendo Switch following the system’s runaway success since its launch in 2017. While Nintendo has launched the portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite, this upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro would be the Xbox One X of Nintendo’s lineup.