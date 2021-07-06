Nintendo has revealed via speaking to numerous outlets, that the Nintendo Switch OLED model won’t have majorly upgraded internals despite the new screen.

“Nintendo Switch OLED model does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” a Nintendo spokesperson told VGC, however, this doesn’t rule out the possibility that the new model could be slightly overclocked.

Overclocking the Nintendo Switch OLED model wouldn’t come without its concerns, as the base Nintendo Switch doesn’t exactly run cold in the best of cases, especially from inside a dock that has no additional cooling to help the hardware. It’s possible that the new OLED model dock may have some cooling, but there’s been no confirmation of this.

As we alluded to in the reveal article for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, this wasn’t exactly the next generation of Switch hardware we were expecting. All eyes were on Nintendo before E3 as they were supposedly planning to unveil a Switch Pro with a brand new display, as well as beefed-up internals to harness the latest developments in gaming and technology.

This Switch pro obviously hasn’t materialised, as while the Nintendo Switch OLED model is new, it’s not exactly groundbreaking if it doesn’t contain any new internals beyond a bump to 64GB of internal storage.

Regardless of whether there is another secret Switch on the way, the Nintendo Switch OLED model will launch on October 8th 2021 for $349.99, making it the most expensive Switch model to date.