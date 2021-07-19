After the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) wasn’t the next-gen Switch everyone was expecting, people have been speculating about the long-rumoured 4k capable Switch Pro, but Nintendo has insisted it’s not happening.

Nintendo reaffirmed the non-existence of the console in a pair of Tweets which responded to claims from a recent Bloomberg article which claimed that the latest Switch model had seen a “price hike” compared to its predecessor.

In the article, Bloomberg wrote that the new OLED Model switch had only received upgrades that “are estimates to cost around $10 more per unit” despite the new console fetching a price tag that’s $50 higher than the original.

In the tweets, Nintendo plainly denied the claims made against them, writing that “to ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect,” in their statement.

“We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021,” Nintendo went on to say in a follow-up tweet to their statement before concluding by saying that they “have no plans for launching any other model at this time.”

Despite Nintendo’s statement, we’ve seen developers and reports both indicating that a real Switch Pro is in the works somewhere, as developers were told last year to “make their games 4K-ready” according to Bloomberg.

Even if Nintendo is telling the truth, “at this time” of course, means that there might be a future Switch refresh on the way at some other time, but Nintendo is doing their best at keeping tight-lipped about whenever that time might be.

For now, we can have the mildly upgraded Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) to look forward to, which features a slightly larger seven-inch OLED touchscreen and a new $349.99 price tag when it releases on October 8th 2021.