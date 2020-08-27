The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reportedly offer 120Hz gameplay on next-gen consoles.

Originally reported in a Venture Beat preview of the upcoming Call of Duty title, the title reaches the holy grail of 4K 120fps on next-gen machines.

“With next-generation consoles, the game will play at 4K resolution and refresh rates at 120hz,” reads the preview.

Alongside the game’s impressive resolution and framerate target, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will take full use of other next-gen technologies. The game reportedly makes use of the consoles’ internal SSDs to create “seamless transitions between cinematics and gameplay” with loading screens allegedly “gone”.

While the lighting in the campaign for last year’s Modern Warfare reboot was stunning, Black Ops Cold War takes it a step further. The game’s global illumination method reportedly is built on real-time ray-tracing to create a more accurate look “with rays of light bouncing around a scene in a realistic manner.”

As for PlayStation 5, Black Ops Cold War is confirmed to make use of the next-gen DualSense controller to include haptic feedback while you play.

The new BLOPS sequel was revealed yesterday alongside an extremely confusing cross-gen transfer scheme that we won’t even begin to try and explain here. It was too much for the night shift that’s for sure.