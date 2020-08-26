It’s getting started in here; it’s getting started, hah! The just-revealed CoD: Black Ops Cold War game is getting real weird with it’s cross-gen support.

While the digital version of CoD Black Ops Cold War doesn’t appear to be cross-gen – unless you purchase the cross-gen bundle – you can get some cross-gen support depending on your console of choice.

Now, strap in, we’re going to need some f*@*ing bullet points:

Xbox One physical copies cannot upgrade to Xbox Series X

PlayStation 4 physical copies can upgrade to PlayStation 5 for $10 but the PS4 version will be playable through backward compatibility

PlayStation 5 physical copies cannot be played on PS4

Xbox Series X physical copies include both Xbox Series X versions and Xbox One versions.

What?!

I’m confused. Why? I had to make bullet points, Activision! You already DMCA’d us today, now you throw this crap at me? It’s almost 9pm! Anyways, thanks Wario 64 for the info.