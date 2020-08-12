PS5 controller battery sees a 56% increase over DualShock 4

PlayStation’s DualShock 4 battery life is one of the console’s biggest points of complaint since its 2013 launch, but the upcoming PS5 controller isn’t set to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Twitter user Galaxy666 managed to get their hands on an unreleased PS5 controller, immediately testing and opening up the DualSense pad to check out its internals.

Upon discovering the battery inside the DualSense controller, it was revealed that the internal rechargeable battery pack is 56% bigger than the paltry battery inside the current-gen PlayStation 5 controller.

To put that in numbers: the DualShock 4 controller has a battery capacity of 1000mAh whereas the PlayStation 5 controller comes in at 1560mAh. Check out the pictures below:

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

Compared to the features of the PlayStation 4, Sony’s next-gen offerings include even more power-draining features. Alongside the Bluetooth, lighting and gyro controls of the DualShock, the DualSense controller will also feature haptic feedback like the Xbox One’s adaptive triggers and the Nintendo Switch’s HD Rumble.

While the DualSense controller looks like a great pad for PlayStation players, Sony has confirmed that current-gen PlayStation 4 controllers will not be usable on PlayStation 5 games.