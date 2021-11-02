Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will apparently feature a brand new mode for the franchise, as well as a new warzone map according to a new report.

The new extensive report, which comes to us from VGC and their seasoned leaker Tom Henderson, has revealed that Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is set to include some kind PvE mode similar to Battlefield 2042’s upcoming Hazard Zone mode.

This new game mode will reportedly take place on a brand new Call of Duty: Warzone map, which Modern Warfare 2 (2022) would also include. In the unnamed game mode, players will fight against cartel AI in squads while also completing objective-based missions. It’s currently unknown if this game mode would replace Zombies.

VGC’s sources also claim that the campaign will also feature “moral story choices,” however it’s believed that these won’t have a significant impact on the gameplay or the story.

It has previously been established that the next game in the franchise will be confusingly titled Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and it will feature a “campaign involving US special forces fighting a covert war against Columbian drug cartels.”

The rumour mill for the next Call of Duty may already be up and running, but Call of Duty: Vanguard is still yet to release, as that’s due to launch on November 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.