After a few leaks and plenty of speculation, EA and DICE have finally announced Battlefield 2042’s third and final game mode, Hazard Zone.

In Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone, four-player squads will try to locate and retrieve data drives scattered throughout the battlefield, all while fighting off opposing squads and “Occupying Forces.” Once you’ve gathered up the valuable drives, you and your squad have to hotfoot it towards an extract before a storm overtakes the area, presumably killing everyone left inside.

In this “one-life experience,” DICE say that “every bullet, every skirmish, and every decision counts,” so it will be an important choice which specialist you play as, and which equipment you gear yourself up with as you spend “Dark Market Credits.”

Alongside the primary goal of collecting the data drives that will be scattered over the map in spectacular fashion, squads will also be able to gather and use “Uplinks.” Uplinks can be used to call in a vehicle or ranger for support or to revive fallen squadmates through a reinforcement uplink.

With Battlefield 2042 not coming with a campaign, hopefully, the extra modes of Hazard Zone and Battlefield Portal will more than make up for the absence.

Battlefield 2042 is due to launch on the 19th of November for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.