The developer of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Toys for Bob, has been put on Call of Duty: Warzone development by Activision.

The tweet from Toys for Bob which announced the news said that the studio was “proud to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty #Warzone.”

Finishing the tweet by saying “look forward to more to come. #LETSGO dev squads!” it’ll be interesting to see what the Crash Bandicoot developer can bring to the constantly updating Call of Duty Warzone.

Raven Software, another developer tasked with keeping Call of Duty Warzone rolling, responded later by cheerily saying “Glad to have you on the project with us!” No doubt being pleased that there is another studio to share the mammoth workload of the games as a service model.

While more developers working on Call of Duty Warzone is undoubtedly good news for fans, hopefully, they won’t be entirely absorbed into the Call of Duty machine and will keep producing other titles.