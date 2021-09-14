According to corroborating reports between VGC and seasoned leaker Tom Henderson, the next Call of Duty will be Modern Warfare 2.

The heavily leaked Call of Duty: Vanguard is not even upon us just yet, but that’s not stopping the leaks over at Activision as leaker Tom Henderson has already revealed that the next game is “expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.”

This leak has further been corroborated by VGC, whose insider knowledge also confirmed many aspects of Call of Duty: Vanguard. According to VGC, “Modern Warfare’s sequel will include a campaign involving US special forces fighting a covert war against Columbian drug cartels.”

It’s currently believed that Modern Warfare 2 is being talked about under the codename Project Cortez, which we saw as part of the recent GeForce Now database leak which featured many unannounced and unreleased games under different codenames.

It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 13, 2021

While details about Modern Warfare 2 may not be announced for some time, Call of Duty fans can at least look forward to the next release which is happening fairly soon. Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will be releasing on November 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.